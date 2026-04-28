Vinesh creates stir, registers for ranking tournament

CHENNAI: Two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat is set for her first bout in 20 months since the big setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 31-year-old wrestler from Haryana, however, created a stir days before her participation saying she could not complete her online registration on Monday for the open ranking tournament scheduled in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) from May 10 to 12.

Vinesh, who was disqualified from the 50kg final at the Paris Games for being overweight, later clarified that she managed to complete the formalities on Tuesday morning, registering to compete in the 57kg category.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), meanwhile, said the last date for registration is April 30 and technical glitch might have prevented Vinesh from registering herself online. The federation also claimed that the wrestler got registered for the competition at 10:29pm on Monday night contrary to her claim that she did it on Tuesday.

"My registration to participate in the upcoming ranking tournament was done this morning. I could not complete the registration yesterday as the link was closed. Thank you for the support from everyone. I am looking forward to competing in my first competition after 20 months," Vinesh posted on her X account.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the WFI president, speaking on the statement made by Vinesh said she should instead focus on her preparations for the tournament. "The event is open for all wrestlers across the country and the WFI will never stop anybody from participating in it. Her (Vinesh's) registration process got completed on Monday itself, which makes it clear that she was making a false statement. She should instead focus on her preparations rather than making such statements," Sanjay Kumar told this daily.