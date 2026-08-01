2026 CWG: Tejaswin Shankar scripts history with first-ever decathlon medal for India

National record holder Tejaswin Shankar defied a long-standing knee injury to create history, clinching bronze and becoming the first Indian to secure a decathlon medal at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Tejaswin collected a total of 7976 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline competed over two days.

He was competing despite having chronic patellar tendinitis (jumper's knee), which led to his pulling out from the men's high jump event earlier in the Glasgow Games.

A heartbroken Tejaswin was in tears after being forced to withdraw from the high jump event following his opening attempt after the flare-up of the long-standing issue.

It was his second CWG medal after the high jump bronze in the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

His national record stands at 8057 points.

"I don't know if it was adversity or not. But I do know that the competitiveness in me is alive, and in these conditions and environment, I got the kick and the competitiveness," he said.

"I feel good to be in that position where I want to chase something but it is not guaranteed (to get success or not). I feel I am an adrenalin junkie ...I was enjoying the challenge, when I was standing for the 1500m (the last of the 10 events).

"I will try to get that feeling back, get fitter and healthier and go and try to win gold in the Asian Games."

The 27-year-old, who also won a decathlon silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, was second overnight after five events behind Canada's Damian Warner, who eventually took the silver with 8036 points.

Tejaswin jumped to the third spot after the ninth event -- javelin throw -- and he maintained that place with a fifth place finish in 1500m, which was the last event.

Paris Olympics bronze winner Lindon Victor of Grenada took the gold with 8096 points.

(With inputs from PTI)