2026 CWG: Yamini Maurya clinches 57kg silver, adds to India's historic judo campaign

MUMBAI: Yamini Maurya added another medal to India's tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, clinching the silver medal in the women's 57kg judo event.

According to a press release, the podium finish marked another significant milestone for Indian judo, with Yamini securing India's third medal in the sport at the Games. Earlier, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh scripted history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo, according to a release.

Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Yamini has steadily progressed through the ranks of Indian judo, with the Commonwealth Games silver marking the latest milestone in her career. The medal further underlines the growing strength of Indian judo on the international stage and caps off a memorable campaign for the Indian contingent.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Yamini had spoken to IIS TV about the journey that brought her to one of the biggest stages in international sport. Looking back after her silver medal-winning campaign, her words reflected just how far she had come, the release said.