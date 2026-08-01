Praveen Chitravel wins silver, Selva Prabhu bags bronze in triple jump at CWG 2026

Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze medals respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday, adding two more podium finishes to India's athletics campaign.

Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m.

Compatriot Selva Prabhu was just behind at 16.52m for a bronze, his first medal of note in international competitions.

Jamaica's Jordan Scott won the gold medal in the event with a 16.72m jump.

Earlier, India's Ramesh Shanmugam ended up seventh, clocking a time of 3:23.59 in the men's T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.

(With inputs from PTI)