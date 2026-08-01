Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria win boxing gold medals for India at CWG 2026

India's Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria clinched gold medals in women's boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with both delivering strong performances in their respective finals on Saturday.

Preeti Pawar defeated Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado 5-0 in the women's 54kg final to secure India's sixth gold medal of the Games. The 22-year-old dominated the contest from the start, winning all three rounds unanimously with the judges awarding her a clean sweep.

The World No. 3 bantamweight boxer controlled the bout with sharp combinations, disciplined footwork and effective counter-punching, preventing Delgado from making a comeback.

The victory capped a successful campaign for Preeti, who had earlier defeated Zambia's Catherine Mwape 5-0 in the semifinals.

The gold medal adds to a remarkable season for Preeti, who had already won the World Boxing Cup and Asian Championships titles earlier this year.

Shortly after Preeti's victory, Jaismine Lamboria secured India's seventh gold medal by defeating Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final. Jaismine won the closely fought contest by a unanimous decision.

Despite a competitive bout, Jaismine maintained her composure to edge past Walsh. After the result was announced, both boxers shared a sporting moment as Jaismine raised Walsh's hand to acknowledge her opponent's effort.

(With inputs from PTI)