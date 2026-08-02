2026 CWG: After Glasgow high, India eye home run in Amdavad

CHENNAI: With two of its most successful disciplines — shooting (sport was not there in 2022 as well) and wrestling — not part of the 2026 edition, replicating the Birmingham show looked difficult for India as the truncated Commonwealth Games began in Glasgow on July 23. Ten days later, the country's athletes surpassed all expectations as India retained the fourth-place finish on the medal tally.

Given the way they performed in Scotland, India can eye to match their best show, second-place finish at the 2010 Delhi Games, or even go one better when they host the quadrennial multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Since their debut at the CWG back in 1934, India have featured in all but four editions (1930, 1950, 1962 and 1986). Across all the Games before the latest one, shooting and wrestling contributed the most to India's medal tally with the first discipline delivering 135 medals including 63 gold while the latter one producing 115 medals including 49 gold. Weightlifting is third on the list.

Besides, there are sports like badminton and table tennis, which have been major contributors but were missing. It didn't matter in Glasgow as the country's boxers came up with their best-ever show winning 10 medals including seven gold and judokas creating history clinching two gold, a silver and a bronze. Track and field athletes couldn't finish on top of the podium but Tejsawin Shankar became the first Indian to medal (bronze) in decathlon while Gulveer Singh bagged first-ever long distance medals (silver in 10,000m and bronze in 5,000m) at this quadrennial event.

"It was a very good achievement. The judokas have performed really well and created history," Mukesh Kumar, interim president of the Judo Federation of India, told this daily. Kumar looked optimistic for a better show in the next edition as it is going to be hosted by the country. "Now that the next CWG is in India, we will start preparing for it from now. We will meet and submit our proposal for the next CWG. Next one will definitely be better," he said.

One athlete, who has been a regular on the podium since 2014 is ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and she deservingly completed a hat-trick of gold in Glasgow becoming the first woman lifter to do so. Mirabai's gold, however, was the lone in the discipline but head coach Vijay Sharma held the performance good after his wards finished their campaign with eight medals. "In a few weight categories, we lost the gold by barest of the margins but eight out of 11 finishing on the podium is a good sign. The campaign was as per our expectations and we are happy with the show," Sharma said.