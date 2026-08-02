A Made in India story: Making of a Long jumper

The sun was beating down on the east stands of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The temperature was around 40°C and the wind was non-existent. It was a typical May Chennai day. The stadium had turned into a furnace. Even as a lot of people inside the stadium had sought the refuge of a shade, there were a few people who had preferred the sun. The long jump pit was just below the stands where the long jumpers were going through their chores.

One man never left the side of the long jump lane—pacing between the start and the landing pit—animatedly mouthing suggestions to his ward, who was sipping water to avoid dehydration.

S Murali has been by Sreeshankar’s side ever since he started jumping as a child in Palakkad. On Wednesday, when Sreeshankar won silver, his second at the Commonwealth Games, the first long jumper to achieve the feat, his father was beside him guiding him every step of the way. The conditions were wet and the temperature had dipped to 10 degrees in the evening. Sreeshankar usually suffers in cold climes. Yet his jump of 8.09m was good enough for silver behind Tajay Gayle, the 2019 world champion.

“It rained and the temperature dipped to 14 degrees and later to 10,” Murali told this daily from Glasgow. “Keeping warm was not easy, but we were expecting a bigger jump.” Sreeshankar too felt their target was bigger. As for the conditions he said to win medals one has to adjust with the conditions.