India ends boxing campaign with seven golds, records best-ever Commonwealth Games performance

GLASGOW: Indian women boxers lived up to their billing with five gold medals while Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal sealed men's titles as the country produced its best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Asian Games medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), Asian champion Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) won gold medals, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) settled for silver.

In the men's competition, Sachin (60kg) and Ankush (70kg) struck gold, while Jadumani Singh (55kg) and Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) finished with silver medals.

India's previous best boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games came in Gold Coast in 2018, when it won seven medals, including three gold.

With chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "India, India" reverberating around the SEC arena, the Indian boxers enjoyed near home-like support.

"The crowd support was brilliant, it really pumped me," said the 20-year-old Priya.

Preeti kick-started India's golden run with a commanding 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final.

Jaismine followed with another clinical 5-0 win, defeating Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh in the 57kg summit clash.