Men's hockey National C'ship: Tamil Nadu suffer narrow defeat, Maharashtra thrash Kerala

COIMBATORE: Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh secured victories in Division 'B', while Uttar Pradesh and Punjab emerged victorious in their respective Division 'A' fixtures of the Junior Men’s National Championship at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Sunday.

The day began with Maharashtra registering a resounding 9-0 victory over Kerala in a Division 'B' encounter. Krishna Viththal Rathod starred with four goals (9', 15', 33', 34'), while Randhawa Navjot Singh (22', 40') added a brace. Suraj Dipak Shukla (31'), Siddhant Shashikant Patil (55') and Sarthak Avinash Wankhade (60’) also found the scoresheet to complete the emphatic win. In another Division 'B' fixture, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Hockey Himachal 6-0. Pandit Arjun (26', 56') and Harmanpreet Singh (15', 60') scored two goals each, while Taranjot Singh (36') and captain Tejpal Singh (54') also contributed to the comprehensive victory.

In the final match of Day 5, Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 2-1. Manjeet (28') and Pankaj Sharma (56') scored for Hockey Haryana, while Vishal S (33') netted the lone goal for the hosts.

Results: Maharashtra bt Kerala 9-0;Jammu & Kashmir bt Himachal Pradesh 6-0; Chhattisgarh bt Andhra Pradesh 3-1; Arunachal Pradesh bt Bihar 7-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Karnataka 3-1; Punjab bt Jharkhand 12-3