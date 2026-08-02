Taipei Open: 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinches maiden BWF Super 300 title, ends India's 18-year wait

Teen Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title on Sunday, defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women's singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300.

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, the 17-year-old also became the first Indian to win the women's singles title at the tournament since Saina Nehwal's triumph in 2008.

Tanvi needed just 36 minutes to outclass world No.21 Nguyen 21-16 21-16 in the summit clash.

"I'm really very happy to win this title here," said Tanvi, who became the youngest champion in Taipei Open history at just 17 years and 222 days old, surpassing the legendary Tai Tzu Ying.

"I didn't expect to win a title, but yeah, I just thought I'll give my best over here. So I was going step by step, match by match. So yeah, every match I played really well here."

"I was quite nervous, but I just thought I will play my 100 percent, what I have in my game, I will play that," said Tanvi, who dropped only one game all week.

"It was pretty hard for me as well, playing five matches. But yeah, I just needed to be consistent. I have to work harder for playing Super 500 and 750s. So I'll be keep working hard."

Tanvi had defeated Nguyen en route to the final at the US Open last year, where she finished runner-up.