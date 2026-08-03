A coach watched YouTube videos to teach himself. In Glasgow, his Indian ward won gold in boxing

CHENNAI: Social media, if applied prudently, can be life-changing. Ask boxer Arundhati Choudhary and her first-ever coach Ashok Gautam, who taught her the basics of boxing after watching clips of premier boxers on YouTube. There were many at the start who dismissed that idea, understandably so. But what had begun as a novel initiative has now turned into something significant.

Arundhati being crowned the Commonwealth Games champion in Glasgow on Saturday was not just a milestone for her but also a victory for her family and her coach Ashok, who was mainly focussed in taekwondo and wushu at his training centre — Mahabali Sports Academy — in Kota.

Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, Arundhati was into basketball but Suresh wanted her to pursue an individual sport like badminton or tennis but Arundhati preferred boxing. But they had major issue — boxing in Kota was non-existent at the time. That's when Suresh's friend recommended him to Ashok, a self-taught coach who had become a go to man for students looking to learn combat sports in his region.

Ashok, who's naturally stoked with Arundhati's latest exploits, recalled the tale.

"My trainees used to compete until the state level. Her father came to me saying 'I want my kid to represent India at the Olympics and you'll teach her'. His friend had recommended my name. His friend had informed him that I teach taekwondo and wushu and that my students also play boxing but my level in the latter is not very high," he said.

"In taekwondo and wushu, my trainees had played international-level matches. People in the community were aware of my contribution, that's why his friend had passed on my name to him," he added.