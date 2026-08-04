Pak boxer Qudratullah goes missing after Games

CHENNAI: In an interesting turn of event, a Pakistani boxer slipped out of the hotel the team was staying during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. This has come to light after the Games and according to reports in the media, he simply vanished.

According to reports from Karachi, boxer Qudratullah slipped away from the team hotel at the end Games in Glasgow. This has put the scanner back on the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) that has faced such situation earlier as well.

It was not limited to Pakistan national team. Even a few Ugandan boxers went missing after the Sunday closing ceremony. There have been occasions when athletes from the sub-continent including India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went missing after Games.