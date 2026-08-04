Srishti's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals

BENGALURU: Srishti Kiran continued her good form but India suffered a narrow defeat to Italy at the 2026 World Tennis U14 Junior Team Finals in Prostejov, Czechia on Tuesday. She outclassed Italy’s No.1 Junior Olivia Serena Conticello 6-0, 6-3 and draw India level at 1-1 after Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar lost the first singles' match.
The tie was eventually decided in the doubles, where Srishti and Padmapriya battled gamely before losing 3-6, 4-6 to the Italian pairing of Giulia Luchetti and Olivia. Earlier, India had gone down by an identical 1-2 margin against Japan in their opening Round Robin tie.
The Indian team, captained by Asha Sharma, qualified for the World Finals after securing a fourth-place finish at the Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying event held in Kuching, Malaysia, in April 2026. They play their last round robin tie against Morocco on Wednesday.