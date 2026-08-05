Mumbai's Shardul to perform mallakhamb in Tokyo on Aug 16

MUMBAI: Shardul Vaishali Hrishikesh from Mumbai has been invited by the Mallakhamb Federation of Japan to perform the traditional Indian sport in Tokyo on August 16. A Third Year Bachelor of Arts (Psychology) student of the DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai, Shardul has emerged as one of Maharashtra's finest mallakhamb athletes through a series of outstanding performances at national, university and state championships. He was honoured with the Jilha Krida Puraskar for Mumbai Upanagar (2024-25) by the Government of Maharashtra as the Best Player of the Year (Men).

At the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, where he captained the Maharashtra team, Shardul won gold in hanging mallakhamb, silver in the team championship, and bronze medals in rope mallakhamb and the all-around individual championship. He also clinched gold medals in the team championship at both the Khelo India University Games, Jaipur, and the All India University Games, Chennai. His remarkable achievements also include multiple medals at the Khelo India Youth Games, State Championships, School Games Federation of India Nationals and Mumbai District Championships, making him one of the country's most accomplished young mallakhamb exponents.

Anita Hamand, Trustee, Modern Education Society's, said: "It is a matter of immense pride that our student, Shardul Hrishikesh studying TYBA (Psychology) has been invited to perform mallakhamb in Tokyo, Japan. This achievement reflects his dedication, discipline, and the spirit of excellence nurtured at The DG Ruparel College. We congratulate Shardul on this remarkable honour and wish him every success as he represents not only our institution but also India's rich sporting and cultural heritage on the international stage. We are confident he will make the nation proud."

Professor (Dr) Krishnakant Waghmode, I/C Principal, The DG Ruparel College, said: "We are delighted that our student, Shardul Hrishikesh TYBA (Psychology), has been invited by the Mallakhamb Federation of Japan to perform in Tokyo. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and passion for excellence. At The DG Ruparel College, we are committed to providing an environment that encourages students to excel in academics, sports, and cultural activities. We congratulate Shardul on this well-deserved recognition and wish him great success as he proudly represents our college and India on the international stage."

Vilas Kotian, Director, Physical Education & Sports, The DG Ruparel College, said: "Shardul Hrishikesh's invitation to perform mallakhamb in Tokyo, Japan, is a proud moment for our entire college fraternity. His achievement is the result of years of dedicated training, discipline, and unwavering commitment to this traditional Indian sport. At The DG Ruparel College, we strive to create opportunities that help our students excel at national and international levels. We congratulate Shardul on this outstanding accomplishment and wish him all the very best as he represents our college and showcases India's rich mallakhamb tradition before an international audience. We are confident that he will make both the institution and the nation proud."