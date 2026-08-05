NSDF contribution declines from Rs 85.26 cr to Rs 37.02 cr in three years

CHENNAI: The National Sports Development Fund contribution has seen a sharp decline in the last three financial years. Compared to 2023-24, the contribution has declined more than half and the sports ministry has not clarified the reason for not getting enough from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or private companies.
Replying to a question posed by Anto Antony, MP from Kerala, during the Lok Sabha question hour, the sports ministry did admit that the contribution has seen a decline. In 2023-24, the NSDF contribution was Rs 85.26 crore and it dropped to Rs 70.16 crore in the next year and in 2025-26 it was just Rs 37.02 crore.
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya while replying to the question said that the NSDF continues to receive contributions from various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private corporate donors, which are utilized to support sports development initiatives in the country. The ministry, however, did not clarify the reason for decline in contributions. Though the minister has claimed that PSU and private corporate donors have contributed, but going by the latest contribution list on the ministry's website, it is clear that PSU companies, apart from a few individuals and one or two corporate houses, are the chief contributors.
Major contribution between 2021 and 2024 has been from REC Foundation, CSR fund of REC Limited (under the ministry of power). It has contributed Rs 99 crore — which is the highest. Close to REC Foundation is Coal India Limited, which has contributed Rs 72.85 crore in just two financial years — 2016-17 and 2023-24 (according to sports ministry data). The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has contributed Rs 50 crore in 2007-2009. Interestingly, among private sectors, Jaypee Sports International Limited has made a payment of Rs 30 crore between 2011 and 13 when they hosted the Formula One in India. Some other prominent contributors are India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL — Rs 30 crore), NTPC (Rs 22.50 crore 2022-25), ONGC (Rs 15.84 crore in 2019-20, 2023-25), The New India Assurance Co Ltd (Rs 19.04 crore between 2016 and 2025), State Bank of India, State Bank of Baroda, etc.
While going through the last five years’ data as on 2025, what seems even more interesting is that, Rs 3.01 crore was sanctioned from the NSDF towards “construction/renovation of sports facilities at the campus with gym equipment” at Civil Services Officers’ Institute CSOI, Delhi. Out of the sanctioned amount two disbursements were made in 2021-22 of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.2 crore in as recently as 2024-25. And another amount was sanctioned (Rs 1.55 crore) for Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB), Delhi. Two disbursements were made — Rs 77.85 lakh in 2021-22 and the same amount in 2023-24. Also Residents Welfare Association, Moti Bagh (Delhi) too had received Rs 1.1 crore of the Rs 2.2 crore sanctioned amount for “for upgradation/renovation of sports infrastructure at New Moti Bagh Residential Complex, New Delhi”.
Arunachal Pradesh seems to be the major recipient of NSDF funds as well. In 2022 an amount of Rs 22.5 crore was sanctioned and disbursed in amounts of Rs 1.5 crore in 2021-22, Rs 9 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 8.4 crore in 2023-24. As per sports ministry’s website data, a total amount of Rs 18.90 crore has been released for building two Court Badminton Hall at 15 locations of Arunachal Pradesh as of now.
According to sports ministry’s data on its website, out of REC’s contributions, Rs 25 crore went to TOPS’ boxing, athletics and badminton athletes in 2022-23 which was released in 2023-24 to SAI. In 2023-24 REC contributed Rs 21 crore for the same sports and in 2024-25 the amount was Rs 38 crore.
The ministry clarified in its reply that while the quantum of contributions has varied over the last three financial years, “the government continues to mobilise resources from diverse stakeholders for the promotion of sports.” And that the decline in contributions has not affected the implementation of sports infrastructure projects or the financial assistance provided for athlete training, international exposure and other approved activities under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
The minister said that the government has initiated measures to strengthen the functioning of the NSDF with a view to enhancing corporate participation and improving resource mobilisation. “The NSDF Council has been reconstituted to include Chairpersons and Managing Directors from prominent public and private sector companies, thereby strengthening stakeholder participation and aligning CSR expectations with national sports priorities,” the minister said in his reply.
Year contributions received (in INR crore)
FY 2023-24 85.26
FY 2024-25 70.16
FY 2025-26 37.02