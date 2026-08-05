NSDF contribution declines from Rs 85.26 cr to Rs 37.02 cr in three years

CHENNAI: The National Sports Development Fund contribution has seen a sharp decline in the last three financial years. Compared to 2023-24, the contribution has declined more than half and the sports ministry has not clarified the reason for not getting enough from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or private companies.

Replying to a question posed by Anto Antony, MP from Kerala, during the Lok Sabha question hour, the sports ministry did admit that the contribution has seen a decline. In 2023-24, the NSDF contribution was Rs 85.26 crore and it dropped to Rs 70.16 crore in the next year and in 2025-26 it was just Rs 37.02 crore.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya while replying to the question said that the NSDF continues to receive contributions from various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and private corporate donors, which are utilized to support sports development initiatives in the country. The ministry, however, did not clarify the reason for decline in contributions. Though the minister has claimed that PSU and private corporate donors have contributed, but going by the latest contribution list on the ministry's website, it is clear that PSU companies, apart from a few individuals and one or two corporate houses, are the chief contributors.

Major contribution between 2021 and 2024 has been from REC Foundation, CSR fund of REC Limited (under the ministry of power). It has contributed Rs 99 crore — which is the highest. Close to REC Foundation is Coal India Limited, which has contributed Rs 72.85 crore in just two financial years — 2016-17 and 2023-24 (according to sports ministry data). The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has contributed Rs 50 crore in 2007-2009. Interestingly, among private sectors, Jaypee Sports International Limited has made a payment of Rs 30 crore between 2011 and 13 when they hosted the Formula One in India. Some other prominent contributors are India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL — Rs 30 crore), NTPC (Rs 22.50 crore 2022-25), ONGC (Rs 15.84 crore in 2019-20, 2023-25), The New India Assurance Co Ltd (Rs 19.04 crore between 2016 and 2025), State Bank of India, State Bank of Baroda, etc.

While going through the last five years’ data as on 2025, what seems even more interesting is that, Rs 3.01 crore was sanctioned from the NSDF towards “construction/renovation of sports facilities at the campus with gym equipment” at Civil Services Officers’ Institute CSOI, Delhi. Out of the sanctioned amount two disbursements were made in 2021-22 of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.2 crore in as recently as 2024-25. And another amount was sanctioned (Rs 1.55 crore) for Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB), Delhi. Two disbursements were made — Rs 77.85 lakh in 2021-22 and the same amount in 2023-24. Also Residents Welfare Association, Moti Bagh (Delhi) too had received Rs 1.1 crore of the Rs 2.2 crore sanctioned amount for “for upgradation/renovation of sports infrastructure at New Moti Bagh Residential Complex, New Delhi”.