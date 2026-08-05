Shooting meet in Thiruvananthapuram deferred due to ongoing floods

CHENNAI: The XVII South Zone Shooting Championship in rifle and pistol events, which was scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from August 22 to 30, has been postponed due to ongoing floods in the Southern State. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), governing body of the sport in the country, announced the same on Wednesday.

The organisers are now looking to conduct the event from August 31 to September 8.

"Due to unpleasant climatic conditions prevailing in Kerala, the 17th South Zone Shooting Championship has been rescheduled. The new dates are 31st August, 2026 to 8th September, 2026 instead of the earlier scheduled 22nd to 30th August, 2026," the NRAI said in a circular to the affiliated units from the Southern States in the country.

The event, being organised by Kerala State Rifle Association, will be held at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range.

Heavy rains have battered the state, triggering floods and landslides. According to reports, at least 26 people have died due to rain-related incidents and over 27,000 people are currently staying in relief camps.

If the events go ahead as per new plan, competitions will be held across categories — juniors (21 years), youth (19 years or younger), sub youth (16 years or younger), seniors, masters (45 to 59 years), senior masters (60-70 years), super masters (70 years). Para shooters and those shooters, who have hearing difficulties, will also be participating.