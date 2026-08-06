Arshad Nadeem breaks silence after CWG debacle: 'run-up smooth but body got stiff due to cold conditions

“No athlete would want to not perform,” he said during an interaction. “I wanted to give my best but could not. I had prepared tirelessly for this competition staying in Pakistan. Here it is warm but in Glasgow it was cold.” The run up is crucial to his throw and Nadeem said that because of the conditions he was not able to get it right. “You may have seen in many of my previous competitions that my run-up is usually very smooth, but this time it wasn't because my body had become stiff due to the cold conditions. My fitness was good and my health was fine,” he reportedly said.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pahthirage won gold with 89.75m throw, while Neeraj Chopra claimed silver with 85.83m. India’s Yash Vir Singh with 85.41m made it two-three for India.

“I had hoped the Switzerland event would give me good preparation, but the weather there was wet and the field was tacky, so I could not get the desired result there either,” he told the media in Pakistan.

Nadeem also urged his fans to not lose hope and would make all efforts to make a comeback during the Asian Games next month. “My request to the fans and the media is not to lose heart and not to stop supporting me,” he said.