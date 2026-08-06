IGI Stadium completely renovated, Delhi ready to host best-ever World Championships: BAI secretary

NEW DELHI: After drawing criticism over the state of facilities during the India Open earlier this year, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday said the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has undergone a complete renovation and is ready to host the "best-ever" edition of the BWF World Championships.

The India Open came under scrutiny after players raised concerns over the condition of the venue, including its cleanliness, training facilities and air quality.

The tournament also witnessed unusual disruptions, with matches briefly halted due to bird droppings and even a monkey entering the spectator stands.

The controversy erupted after Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt criticised the condition of the warm-up and practice areas at the K.D.Jadhav Indoor Hall and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium during the India Open, drawing attention to the poor state of the facilities.

"We've worked on every issue that came up then, and I'm happy to say those problems have been resolved completely.

I'm confident this will be one of the best World Championships ever," BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra told PTI on the sidelines of the draw ceremony for the World Championships, which begin in New Delhi on August 17.

"I would especially like to thank the Sports Ministry and SAI because they've worked very hard. Under the guidance of our president, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, all the preparations are progressing well," he added.

Mishra said the India Open had served as a "test event" ahead of the World Championships, helping the organisers identify shortcomings and address them well in advance.