Have on-camera open selection trials, develop indigenous coaching system & eradicate doping: Mandaviya to NSFs

CHENNAI: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday emphasised on the need for on-camera selection trials and said no athlete should ever be subjected to injustice. Mandaviya was chairing the National Sports Federation (NSF) Conclave 2026 in New Delhi.

The conclave featured detailed presentations on compliance status of national sports federations under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, good governance practices in sports bodies, and the preparedness of NSFs for the Asian Games 2026, Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Minister of state for youth affairs & sports Raksha Khadse, senior officials of the ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and representatives of national sports federations (NSFs) were also present in the meeting..

“It is our responsibility to ensure that no athlete is ever subjected to injustice. Injustice can take many forms, and wherever such a situation arises,” the sports minister said. “Open selection trials should be recorded on camera in the presence of observers. There should be absolutely no compromise on transparency in the selection process,” he added.

Mandaviya also underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to eliminate doping from Indian sports. Stressing that the existing framework requires strengthening, he said the government is working on amendments to make the anti-doping ecosystem more effective. “We must collectively tackle the menace of doping. It is not enough to act only against athletes. The entire chain—from manufacturers and suppliers to facilitators and users—must be identified and dealt with through a transparent and robust mechanism. Only then can we effectively eradicate doping from sports,” he said.

The sports minister further stressed the importance of developing a strong indigenous coaching ecosystem and reducing overdependence on foreign coaches. “We need to build a repository of quality Indian coaches. Along with training athletes, we must invest equally in training our coaches by providing them the best opportunities and international exposure. A well-trained coach will ultimately create world-class athletes for the country,” he said.

The Union Sports Minister reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s commitment to working closely with national sports federations to strengthen governance standards, ensure compliance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and enhance India’s preparations for the Asian Games 2026, Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the Commonwealth Games 2030.