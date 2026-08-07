Khalin Joshi wins J&K Open golf tournament

With the rough making approach shots difficult throughout the week, Joshi’s plan was to keep the ball in play and rely on the putting touch that had carried him into the final round with a sizeable advantage.

“My game plan was to keep hitting fairways because I knew that would give me enough birdie opportunities,” he said. “The key was to stay in the present, execute each shot as well as I could and keep thinking positively. Seeing my drives go straight all day was very satisfying.”

Joshi added five birdies without dropping a shot to extend his bogey-free run to 55 holes. His closing 66 was his third consecutive bogey-free round and capped a dominant week in which he made just one bogey across 72 holes.

The victory followed his four-shot triumph at the Andhra Open in April, where he finished at nine-under 275, and continued an impressive season on the domestic circuit. Joshi was also delighted to win during his fourth visit to Jammu and Kashmir, having previously travelled to Pahalgam and Jammu.

“I’m very happy with the way I played throughout the week and with the overall performance,” he said. “Royal Springs is unbelievable and offers some of the best views we see all year. It is a stunning golf course, and I hope we can return more often.”