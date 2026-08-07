Mohommed Ashfaq breaks U20 400m national record at World Athletics Championships

EUGENE: Mohammed Ashfaq broke the U20 national record to qualify for the men's 400m semifinals at the World Athletics U20 Championships, bettering his own previous mark of 46.05 seconds, set earlier this season in April.

The 19-year-old Ashfaq clocked 45.81 seconds to finish second behind USA's Jayden DeLeon (45.63s) in the first round heat 5 and fourth overall to make it to the semifinals.

In the women's discus final, Amanat Kamboj registered a personal best to finish sixth on the second day of the World Athletics U20 Championships.

The 18-year-old's first round throw of 53.24m, her lifetime best, was good enough for a sixth-place finish.

Compatriot Piyush Raj, however, failed to proceed after finishing fifth in Heat 6 and 35th overall with a time of 47.78 seconds.

Su Yixin of China won the gold with 61.06m, while Jaslene Massey (58.41m) of USA and Marina Hadjicosta (54.88m) of Cyprus took the silver and bronze respectively.