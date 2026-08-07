Rodriguinho nets five in SC Delhi's seven-goal victory over Defenders

Scoring five goals in a match is usually unheard of. But it does happen once in a while. On Friday, Brazilian forward Rodriguinho just did that in a match against Defenders FC in a Group C encounter in Durand Cup played at Birsa Munda Stadium. In the end, Rodriguinho's side SC Delhi made Defender's FC defenceless to sneak in seven goals.

The Brazilian struck a sensational five-goal haul on his first game for the club, while Mohammed Aimen and substitute Juan Sebastian Peña also found the back of the net as SC Delhi produced a dominating display from start to finish.

The victory took SC Delhi to the top of the Group C standings with six points from two matches, taking them closer to a place in the quarterfinals. Defenders FC, meanwhile, completed their group stage campaign without a point, suffering a third consecutive defeat of the tournament.

SC Delhi made a blistering start to the contest, racing into a three-goal lead inside the opening 13 minutes as new signing Rodriguinho announced himself in Indian football with a sensational quickfire hat-trick.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a moment of individual quality, bringing down a pass expertly on his chest before spinning away from his marker and dispatching a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner.