Rodriguinho nets five in SC Delhi's seven-goal victory over Defenders

Scoring five goals in a match is usually unheard of. But it does happen once in a while. On Friday, Brazilian forward Rodriguinho just did that in a match against Defenders FC in a Group C encounter in Durand Cup played at Birsa Munda Stadium. In the end, Rodriguinho's side SC Delhi made Defender's FC defenceless to sneak in seven goals.
The Brazilian struck a sensational five-goal haul on his first game for the club, while Mohammed Aimen and substitute Juan Sebastian Peña also found the back of the net as SC Delhi produced a dominating display from start to finish.
The victory took SC Delhi to the top of the Group C standings with six points from two matches, taking them closer to a place in the quarterfinals. Defenders FC, meanwhile, completed their group stage campaign without a point, suffering a third consecutive defeat of the tournament.
SC Delhi made a blistering start to the contest, racing into a three-goal lead inside the opening 13 minutes as new signing Rodriguinho announced himself in Indian football with a sensational quickfire hat-trick.
The Brazilian opened the scoring with a moment of individual quality, bringing down a pass expertly on his chest before spinning away from his marker and dispatching a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner.
Barely a minute later, he doubled both his tally and SC Delhi's advantage. Mohammed Aimen threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the striker's path, and Rodriguinho made no mistake, guiding a first-time left-footed effort into the bottom corner.
SC Delhi completely dominated the first half, controlling 61 per cent of the possession and dictating the tempo throughout. The hosts registered nine attempts on goal, five of which were on target, converting four with ruthless efficiency.
Defenders FC struggled to break out of their own half for long periods and managed just a single effort on goal before the interval. Their best opportunity came in first-half stoppage time when captain R.A.C. Madushan's free-kick whistled narrowly past the post. It proved to be little more than a consolation attempt, as SC Delhi headed into the break with a commanding 4-0 advantage.
RESULT:
SC Delhi 7 (Rodriguinho 6’ 8’ 12’ 89’ 90’+5, Mohammed Aimen 34’, Juan Sebastian Peña 90’+2) Defenders FC 0