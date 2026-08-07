Shi tie toughest it can get for Ayush but World No 1 will be under pressure to deliver: Coach Vimal Kumar

CHENNAI: THE much-awaited BWF World Championships is knocking on the door. Ayush Shetty, the youngster who rose to prominence during the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China earlier this year, will be the man in focus from India's perspective on the opening day itself as he will exchange shuttles with China's Shi Yu Qi, considered to be one of the best in the business at present.

That fascinating matchup was decided during the official draw on Wednesday and that has been one of the main talking points since then. Former national chief coach U Vimal Kumar, who is the leading figure at the Centre for Badminton Excellence (CBE), Bengaluru, where Ayush trains, is also intrigued by the upcoming battles in the upcoming marquee event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, from August 17 to 23. The coach, aware of Shi's undeniable might, is hopeful that Ayush can pull a rabbit out of a hat.

"That's (tie vs Shi) the toughest it can get. But in a way, it's also a possibility for Ayush to create an upset. Last year (World Championships), Lakshya Sen had to play him in the first round which Shi went on to win. As a top seed again, Shi played Lakshya again in the first round of the All England (earlier this year) and Lakshya beat him and went on to reach the finals," Vimal told The New Indian Express.

Going by their last encounter, which came about during Ayush's historic BAC campaign in March, and the obvious career difference so far, the 21-year-old is clearly the underdog. Moreover, Ayush has largely toiled after that significant run. However, Shi, who'll be defending the title, has also been far from his best in recent weeks. Vimal feels the pressure will be on the World No 1 to deliver and that could play in Ayush's hands. "Ayush has played him thrice before. In the Asian Championships final, Shi completely dominated him but prior to that it was a close match. They had played a three-setter. I feel Shi can be under pressure. In the last tournament, he lost to Chou Tien-chen. In the all England also, he lost in the opening round. It's a good chance for Ayush, it's a good match for him to play under no pressure and there's a good chance of creating an upset."

Unlike Ayush, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu — singles specialists and medal hopefuls — have winnable opening games. As is expected at this level, things could start getting complicated for both from the last-16 stage. Lakshya could potentially meet World No 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn. After reaching the All England Open final in March, Lakshya has also been under the radar off late but it has been sort of a similar tale for Vitidsarn with injuries not helping his case.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu is in a much better shape after her Japan Open success recently. But she could run into World No 3 Wang Zhi Yi in the last-16 stage. Wang has had the upper hand over Sindhu this year with three victories but that had come at a time when Sindhu was yet to find her rhythm. Moreover, the Indian, reputed to be a clutch operator in big events, had beaten Wang at the Round of 16 of the marquee event in Paris last term. "They always play close matches. So I think Sindhu is playing better and there's a good chance. It's a fighting draw and she might run into An Se-young in the semifinal stage. An also has been going through injury and it remains to be seen what shape she is in. I think Sindhu's real test will be Wang," Vimal said.

The doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the other Indians who are expected to be followed closely. It was at this very competition where they had captured a bronze last year, their second overall. However, there's some form of uncertainty surrounding the duo due to injury woes in recent months. India doubles coach Tan Kim Her, during the draw ceremony, declared that they are 100 per cent ready but given their lack of competitive matches in recent weeks, it remains to be seen how they navigate the upcoming matches, which are likely to be gruelling, especially towards the business end. Like Sindhu and Lakshya, their real test is expected to begin from the last-16 stage. "It's a fighting draw and it's not easy," Vimal said.

Similarly, women's doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are entering the event with plenty of question marks. Injuries have been their enemy and they have struggled to hang with some of the best in the business in recent months. However, they did find some joy in their most-recent outing, having won the Philippine International Challenge, a victory that could give them the platform to regain their old form. "They are also coming out of injuries. They got some good matches (Philippines) under their belt and that's a plus factor. Especially when you're coming after injury, you need match practice. Let's see how it goes."

Vimal, on the whole, hopes that all the players can enter the competition in a good frame of mind. "Our two men's singles, our women's singles and men's doubles, hopefully, they'll do well under familiar conditions. I'm hoping that they could get some good practice and enter the event in a good state."