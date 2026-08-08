Wrestlers face visa issues ahead of U20 World C'ships in Slovakia

CHENNAI: Indian wrestlers selected for the U20 World Championships scheduled in Bratislava, Slovakia from August 16 to 23 are facing prospects of missing out on the tournament due to visa issues. Despite seeking an appointment for visas on July 21, the wrestlers, their support staff and three referees have yet not been given a date to start the process.

Given the situation, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has written to the ministry of external affairs requesting it to intervene and expedite the process. Besides, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also urged the sports ministry to facilitate procurement of visas for the Indian team members.

The tournament is scheduled to commence with competitions in the Greco-Roman style for men wrestlers (August 16). It will be followed by bouts in women's category while the men's freestyle competitions will be held in the last two days. Given the schedule, the Indian team is expected to leave in batches with the Greco-Roman wrestlers flying out first followed by their women counterparts and freestyle team.

A total of 45 members including 30 wrestlers (10 in each style), three coaches for each style taking the tally to nine, three physiotherapists and as many referees, are scheduled to visit Slovakia for the tournament.

"This is happening for the first time as the Slovakia Embassy has yet not replied to our request for visa appointment," a WFI source in the know of things said. It was learnt that the WFI has sought group appointment but the agency concerned said the meeting could only be arranged on permission from the Slovakia Embassy.

"We have written to the Embassy for around 15 times in the last 10-12 days but all those efforts went in vain. With August 9 being Sunday, we are hoping to get an appointment on Monday. If that doesn't happen then it will cast serious doubt on our wrestlers' participation in the world championships," added the source.