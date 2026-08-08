Wrestlers face visa issues ahead of U20 World C'ships in Slovakia

CHENNAI: Indian wrestlers selected for the U20 World Championships scheduled in Bratislava, Slovakia from August 16 to 23 are facing prospects of missing out on the tournament due to visa issues. Despite seeking an appointment for visas on July 21, the wrestlers, their support staff and three referees have yet not been given a date to start the process.
Given the situation, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has written to the ministry of external affairs requesting it to intervene and expedite the process. Besides, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also urged the sports ministry to facilitate procurement of visas for the Indian team members.
The tournament is scheduled to commence with competitions in the Greco-Roman style for men wrestlers (August 16). It will be followed by bouts in women's category while the men's freestyle competitions will be held in the last two days. Given the schedule, the Indian team is expected to leave in batches with the Greco-Roman wrestlers flying out first followed by their women counterparts and freestyle team.
A total of 45 members including 30 wrestlers (10 in each style), three coaches for each style taking the tally to nine, three physiotherapists and as many referees, are scheduled to visit Slovakia for the tournament.
"This is happening for the first time as the Slovakia Embassy has yet not replied to our request for visa appointment," a WFI source in the know of things said. It was learnt that the WFI has sought group appointment but the agency concerned said the meeting could only be arranged on permission from the Slovakia Embassy.
"We have written to the Embassy for around 15 times in the last 10-12 days but all those efforts went in vain. With August 9 being Sunday, we are hoping to get an appointment on Monday. If that doesn't happen then it will cast serious doubt on our wrestlers' participation in the world championships," added the source.
It should be noted that the WFI has copied every mail sent to the Embassy to their Slovakia counterpart as well. Besides, it has also informed the world governing body, United World Wrestling, of the issue. "The teams will start departing from August 14 so it's important to get visas by Monday or by Tuesday otherwise it will get difficult from thereon." Travelling to Slovakia requires Schengen visas. "Most of the wrestlers do not have it. Those who had in the past also could not go as their visas have expired," said the source.
Sanjay Kumar Singh, the WFI president, said the federation along with the MEA is trying hard to get the visas for their wrestlers. "We have been requesting the Embassy for the appointment for quite some time. We have also involved the MEA and sports ministry in the issue. I hope the issue gets resolved soon as it's an important tournament for the next generation of wrestlers from the country," Sanjay Singh told this daily.
The tickets are ready for the Indian team members but any delay could affect the WFI's plan to a great extent as it would not only lead to change in the travel plan but also put wrestlers' participation in doubt as medical examinations and weigh-in of the Greco-Roman wrestlers starts on August 16.