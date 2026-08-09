Durand Cup: Buyamayum's double strike helps TRAU FC edge Indian Navy

IMPHAL: Afridi Buyamayum was the standout performer as his twin goals, including a spectacular strike in the second period of play, helped TRAU FC secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in their final Group D fixture of the Durand Cup here on Sunday.

It was Indian Navy who dominated majority of the contest, registering a staggering 26 attempts on goal but it was all in vain. TRAU were the ones who walked away victors with clinical show in front of the goal.

Buyamayum broke the deadlock in the 16th minute but Indian Navy got back on level terms through Khullakpam Zahir Khan's strike just seconds after the start of second half.

However, Buyamayum restored TRAU's advantage in the 60th minute with a stunning strike to put his side back in front.

Thanks to this win, TRAU finished second in Group D with a tally of four points in three matches. Indian Navy also ended their group stage campaign with three points from three matches, with both sides bowing out before the quarterfinals.

The result also confirmed debutants FC Raengdai as Group D winners, securing their place in the quarterfinals.