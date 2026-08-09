Odisha clinch national junior men's hockey title

COIMBATORE: Odisha emerged champions of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 – Division ‘A’ after defeating Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in an thriller late on Saturday.

The final witnessed an intense battle between two determined sides, with Odisha making a strong start to take an early lead. Mandeep Kerketta opened the scoring in the second minute, giving Odisha an early advantage and putting Madhya Pradesh under pressure.

MP fought back strongly and continued to create opportunities, but Odisha’s defence remained resilient. The match remained closely contested as both teams battled for control in the midfield and looked to create openings in the attacking circle.

Madhya Pradesh eventually found the equaliser through Sohil Ali in the 37th minute, setting up an exciting final quarter. However, Odisha responded with renewed intensity and regained the lead through their captain, Deepak Pradhan, who found the back of the net in the 45th minute.