Surfers Kishore, Kamali dominate in Covelong Classic

CHENNAI: The Covelong Classic on Sunday ended with a thrilling finale across categories as Kishore Kumar and Kamali Moorthy won respective men's and women's title at the Covelong Point. Kishore showed the character of a true champion at Covelong, bouncing back in style after a semifinal exit at the Point Break Challenge. The Mangaluru winner had left the previous stop earlier than expected, but returned to Covelong with a point to prove — and delivered emphatically.
In one of the tensest Men's Open finals of the season, Kishore edged out a determined Srikanth D by just 0.67 points, posting a combined score of 15.67 to Srikanth's 15.00 in a buzzer beater. The result was all the more significant for Srikanth, who had exited in the quarterfinals at the Point Break Challenge. Harish M took third (8.17) and Sivaraj Babu fourth (7.43).
With two event wins on the season — Mangalore and now Covelong — Kishore Kumar heads into the Shore Temple Classic as the man to beat on the national circuit.
Historic double for Kamali
In a remarkable display of dominance, Kamali Moorthy won both the Women's Open and the Women's Juniors 18 & under final, becoming the undisputed star of the event.
In the Women's Open final, Kamali posted a commanding score of 11.63, winning by 1.46 points over Sugar Shanti Banarse (10.17).
In the Juniors 18 & under final, Kamali surpassed herself with a stunning 16.17, winning by an extraordinary 8.07 points in
a display of complete dominance. Saanvi Hegde placed second (8.10), with Aadya Singh third (5.60) and Dhamayanthi Sriram fourth
(5.40). Meanwhile, Tayin Arun claimed his first Men's Juniors 18 & Under title of the season — having finished runner-up at both Mangalore and the Point Break Challenge (Mahabalipuram) earlier in the series. He won the title by the narrowest of margins — just 0.03 points — edging out Harish P in a close final. Tayin scored 11.73 to Harish P's 11.70.