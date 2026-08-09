Surfers Kishore, Kamali dominate in Covelong Classic

CHENNAI: The Covelong Classic on Sunday ended with a thrilling finale across categories as Kishore Kumar and Kamali Moorthy won respective men's and women's title at the Covelong Point. Kishore showed the character of a true champion at Covelong, bouncing back in style after a semifinal exit at the Point Break Challenge. The Mangaluru winner had left the previous stop earlier than expected, but returned to Covelong with a point to prove — and delivered emphatically.

In one of the tensest Men's Open finals of the season, Kishore edged out a determined Srikanth D by just 0.67 points, posting a combined score of 15.67 to Srikanth's 15.00 in a buzzer beater. The result was all the more significant for Srikanth, who had exited in the quarterfinals at the Point Break Challenge. Harish M took third (8.17) and Sivaraj Babu fourth (7.43).

With two event wins on the season — Mangalore and now Covelong — Kishore Kumar heads into the Shore Temple Classic as the man to beat on the national circuit.