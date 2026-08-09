World U20 athletics: historic silver for Basant; Shahnavaz settles for bronze

CHENNAI: Not long after Ashish Yadav's silver medal, high jumper Basant Kumar Meghwal continued India's medal run to win silver on Day four of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who hails from Anupgarh, a border town in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, matched his personal-best effort of 2.21m. He had cleared this mark at the Junior Federation competition in April in Bengaluru.

Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole took the bronze. All the three medallists could only clear 2.21m but failed all their three attempts to sail over 2.24m. The positions were thus decided on countback based on the number of attempts to clear the previous height. Ayachi cleared 2.21m in his first jump, while the Indian and Poole did the same in their second and third attempts respectively. Meghwal's silver also made him the first Indian to win a medal in the high jump at the World U20 Championships.

Basant's 2026 is marked with a breakthrough. Coached by former women's high jump national record holder Sahana Kumari, his best marks plateaued at the 2.11m mark for the first two years of his career as a jumper (2024 & 2025). Then in March this year, he went past it by jumping past 2.14m at the Indian Open jumps competition in Bengaluru. Then, his capacity increased to the mid 2.10-metre range.