Commonwealth Championship: India's U23 fencers bag 17 medals on Day 1

CHENNAI: Nikhil Wagh led India's podium sweep in the U23 men's Sabre event in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship currently under in Lagos Nigeria. Lakshay Badser took the silver, while Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba shared the bronze medals in the competition. Indian fencers won 17 medals, including four gold, as many silver and nine bronze in the opening day on Sunday. The event, which also features competitions in the senior and veterans' categories, will run till August 14.

The national squad displayed absolute dominance across every discipline, ensuring at least one Indian fencer reached the podium in all six individual events spanning Sabre, Foil, and Epee categories, stated a release from the Fencing Association of India.

In the men's Foil, Tejas Patil secured silver and Hemash Sanasam claimed bronze. In men's Epee, Lokesh Vemani brought home a silver, with Shaurya Ashwini and Godwin Anbkess earning bronze medals.

Like their male counterparts, India's women athletes too were dominant. They won top honours in two out of three categories.

Joys Ashita won gold in women's Foil ahead of teammate Kanaglakshmi, who earned silver. In women's Epee, Prachi Lohan clinched the gold medal, supported by Nivedhya Nair and Anupriya who both took bronze.

In women's Sabre, Jeferlin claimed gold and Aakhari earned silver, while Shreya Gupta added a bronze medal to round out the women's medal count.

Rajeev Mehta, secretary general of the Fencing Association of India, congratulated the country's fencers for their commendable show on the first day. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all our medal winners, coaches, support staff, and families for their relentless dedication and contribution to India's remarkable performance," he said.