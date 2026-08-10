High jumper Pooja, women's 4x400m team disappoint; India end WA U20 Championships with 3 medals

EUGENE: National senior record holder high jumper Pooja Singh failed to live up to the expectations, finishing seventh in the final, as India ended their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with three medals here.

The 19-year-old Pooja could only clear 1.84m, way below her national senior record height of 1.93m. She failed to sail over 1.87m in three attempts.

Izobelle Louison-Roe of Australia won the gold with 1.92m, while Lilianna Batori (1.90m) of Hungary and Aitana Alonso (1.90m) of Spain bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

In May, Pooja had won gold in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships with the senior national record height of 1.93m. She is also the reigning gold medallist at the Senior Asian Athletics Athletics Championships.

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team, meanwhile, finished ninth and last in the final, clocking 3 minute 45.28 seconds. The team comprised Bhoomika Nehate, Tahura Khatun, Tanu Chaudhary and Thiya Arumugam.

USA won the gold with a time of 3:29.15s, while Australia (3:31.39s) and Great Britain (3:32.08s) took the silver and bronze respectively.

With two silver and one bronze here, India equalled the medal haul of the 2021 and 2022 editions.