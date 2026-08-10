Mohun Bagan storms into quarters after beating CISF Protectors

Mohun Bagan Super Giant lived to their top billing once again when they beat CISF Protectors 6-0 in a Group A match on Monday. The Kolkata giants had not problem dismantling CISF defence to seal quarterfinals berth. The charge for Bagan was led by Sahal Abdul Samad who scored a hattrck for the Mariners at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Apart from the first half hattrick, Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren and Tekcham Abhishek Singh also found the scoresheet. They had a perfect group stage.

Bagan were already on six points from their opening two matches and Panagiotis Dilimperis' side entered the contest with a quarterfinal spot confirmed. On the other hand, CISF Protectors were looking to end their campaign on a positive note after back-to-back defeats.

Early in the contest, the CISF defence, marshalled by captain Mohammad Khalid, stood firm against wave after wave of Mohun Bagan attacks. Mariners' relentless pressure eventually paid dividends in the 17th minute. Dejan Dražić produced a superb defence-splitting pass from inside his own half to release Tekcham Abhishek Singh on the right. His shot took a deflection into the path of Liston Colaco, who unselfishly squared the ball for Sahal Abdul Samad to apply the finishing touch.

Two minutes later, the Mariners doubled their lead with another slick attacking move. This time Manvir Singh threaded a delightful pass into the path of Dražić on the right, and the Serbian calmly squared the ball across for Sahal to tap home his second goal in as many minutes.