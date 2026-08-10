Mohun Bagan storms into quarters after beating CISF Protectors

Mohun Bagan Super Giant lived to their top billing once again when they beat CISF Protectors 6-0 in a Group A match on Monday. The Kolkata giants had not problem dismantling CISF defence to seal quarterfinals berth. The charge for Bagan was led by Sahal Abdul Samad who scored a hattrck for the Mariners at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Apart from the first half hattrick, Manvir Singh, Jamie Maclaren and Tekcham Abhishek Singh also found the scoresheet. They had a perfect group stage.
Bagan were already on six points from their opening two matches and Panagiotis Dilimperis' side entered the contest with a quarterfinal spot confirmed. On the other hand, CISF Protectors were looking to end their campaign on a positive note after back-to-back defeats.
Early in the contest, the CISF defence, marshalled by captain Mohammad Khalid, stood firm against wave after wave of Mohun Bagan attacks. Mariners' relentless pressure eventually paid dividends in the 17th minute. Dejan Dražić produced a superb defence-splitting pass from inside his own half to release Tekcham Abhishek Singh on the right. His shot took a deflection into the path of Liston Colaco, who unselfishly squared the ball for Sahal Abdul Samad to apply the finishing touch.
Two minutes later, the Mariners doubled their lead with another slick attacking move. This time Manvir Singh threaded a delightful pass into the path of Dražić on the right, and the Serbian calmly squared the ball across for Sahal to tap home his second goal in as many minutes.
Mohun Bagan continued to carve open the CISF defence, with Manvir first firing straight at the goalkeeper before making amends in the 24th minute. Tekcham Abhishek Singh whipped in an inviting cross from the right and the striker controlled brilliantly before finishing confidently to make it 3-0.
Sahal then completed a memorable first-half hat-trick in spectacular fashion in the 37th minute. Picking up possession near the halfway line, the midfielder surged forward, glided past defenders with sublime skill and calmly slotted a right-footed finish beyond the goalkeeper to crown an outstanding individual performance.
SC Delhi in last eight
In Ranchi, SC Delhi produced another emphatic attacking display to rout Indian Air Force FT 7-1 and seal their place in the quarter-finals as Group C winners. Juan Sebastián Peña scored twice, while Rodriguinho, Duvan Mina, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Clarence Savio Fernandes and Richard Ndayishimiye were also on target for SC Delhi. Samuel K. Vanlalpeka scored the consolation goal for Indian Air Force.
The victory saw SC Delhi complete their group-stage campaign with a perfect record of three wins from three matches and nine points while Indian Air Force remain third in the group with three points from two matches and will face Jamshedpur FC in their final group fixture on August 13.
RESULTS:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant 6 (Sahal Abdul Samad 17', 19', 37'; Manvir Singh 24'; Jamie Maclaren 68'; Tekcham Abhishek Singh 73') CISF Protectors 0
SC Delhi 7 (Rodriguinho 11’, Juan Sebastian Peña 39’65’, Duvan Mina 55’, Lalrinliana Hnamte 63’, Clarence Savio Fernandes 79’, Richard Ndayishimiye 90’+4) Indian Air Force FT 1 (Samuel K. Vanlalpeka 50’)
SOURCE: Durand Cup