Praggnanandhaa to meet Sevian in round one of Sinquefield Cup

Fabio Caruana starts as the favourite yet again, as classical chess is his forte, while fellow Americans, Wesley So and Levon Aronian, will also be among the contenders for a podium finish. Add to that, World Championship contender Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, Vincent Keymer of Germany, Anish Giri of the Netherlands and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, and it becomes an extremely formidable field.

The tournament will be played over nine rounds between 10 players on a round-robin basis, with a total prize pool of USD 475,000. Praggnanandhaa will have five Black games out of a possible nine and will look to make the most of his four games with the White pieces. Pairings - Round 1: Savian Samuels (USA) vs R Praggnanandhaa (Ind); Javokhir SIndarov (Uzb) vs Levon Aronian (Arm); Vincent Keymer (Ger) vs Wesley So (USA); Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs Jorden Van Foreest (Ned); 8. Anish Giri (Ned) vs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra).