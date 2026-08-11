Heyball Worlds: All eyes on Whelan & Fisher, Indians Anupama & Pankaj eye title

The Khinvasara Billiards and Snooker Academy at the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre will be host to some world beaters in heyball for the next three days, as the 3rd WPA Heyball World Championships is all set to begin on Wednesday.

Boasting six of the world’s top ten men and eight of the top ten women, the elite 128-player field (64 in each category) is the richest cue sports tournament in Indian history, eclipsing the 300,000-pound Indian Open snooker tournament, which will conclude on Saturday, August 15.

“Pune hosting the Worlds is a landmark moment, not just for India, but for the sport globally. India has all the right ingredients for heyball to thrive: a massive, young, sports-loving population, growing infrastructure for cue sports, and incredible passion at the grassroots,” said Ishaun Singh, president of the World Pool Association (WPA).