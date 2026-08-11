We are among the top three-four nations: SFI president Vasu

CHENNAI: The Shore Temple Classic, the World Surf League (WSL) QS 2000 & Pro Junior (JQS), was inaugurated in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday evening. It marked the return of the WSL to India for the first time since 2023. It's also the country's first-ever Pro Junior event.

The World Surf League event features about 100 athletes from 10 countries namely, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and the USA apart from hosts India. During the event, surfing buffs will witness five days of action at Mahabalipuram Beach from August 12 to 16. WSL APAC Tour Director Ty Sorati addressed the athletes on the occasion.

Arun Vasu, president of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), said that it's an exciting time for surfing enthusiasts in the country and in particular Tamil Nadu. "So, we've hosted one before which is a QS3000 in 2023. So, it's wonderful that we're bringing back another WSL. It is a QS2000 but it also has the Pro Junior with it. So, this is fantastic for India because this opens up opportunities for more Indian surfers to get into the WSL ranking. So, we are really excited and hosting it in Mahabalipuram again is one of the most consistent points," Vasu told this daily.

He said that the current event will be highly competitive and surfers from all over the world will vie for top honours. "The national series that we run, we run 4-5 events a year. It is purely for the Indian surfers and it's for competitiveness and for our national ranking in case we are sending them for the World Games and stuff. This is an international event, where we have about 10 countries who've come. This will push our Indian athletes to perform better. I think we've got about 4-5 top surfers from Japan, Indonesia who've all come in. So, this is (event) something that we can measure where our Indians are and also make them understand that it's a tough world outside," he remarked.