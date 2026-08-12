Durand Cup: Indian Army seal quarters berth with dramatic late win

Stoppage time winners can turn a drab match into a thrilling one. That's what happened when Indian Army Football Team produced a spirited second-half comeback to beat Mohammedan Sporting Club on Wednesday. The Group B fixture win for Army helped them secure a quarterfinal berth at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. A dramatic winner from Shafeel PP completed the turnaround after P Christopher Kamei had cancelled out Lalthankima's stunning first-half strike, ensuring the Services side finished atop Group B with a perfect nine points from three matches to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Heading into the decisive encounter, Indian Army required only a point to confirm top spot, while Mohammedan SC needed victory to keep their knockout hopes alive. The Black and White Brigade started brightly and looked the more adventurous side in the opening exchanges.

Israfil Dewan delivered an inviting cross from the left inside the opening two minutes, but there was nobody in the box to apply the finishing touch. Moments later, Lalthankima produced a delightful cross to the far post where F. Lalremsanga struck the upright, before Bhabindra Malla Thakuri was called into action to parry away another long-range effort from Lalthankima.