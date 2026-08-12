Durand Cup: Indian Army seal quarters berth with dramatic late win

Stoppage time winners can turn a drab match into a thrilling one. That's what happened when Indian Army Football Team produced a spirited second-half comeback to beat Mohammedan Sporting Club on Wednesday. The Group B fixture win for Army helped them secure a quarterfinal berth at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. A dramatic winner from Shafeel PP completed the turnaround after P Christopher Kamei had cancelled out Lalthankima's stunning first-half strike, ensuring the Services side finished atop Group B with a perfect nine points from three matches to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
Heading into the decisive encounter, Indian Army required only a point to confirm top spot, while Mohammedan SC needed victory to keep their knockout hopes alive. The Black and White Brigade started brightly and looked the more adventurous side in the opening exchanges.
Israfil Dewan delivered an inviting cross from the left inside the opening two minutes, but there was nobody in the box to apply the finishing touch. Moments later, Lalthankima produced a delightful cross to the far post where F. Lalremsanga struck the upright, before Bhabindra Malla Thakuri was called into action to parry away another long-range effort from Lalthankima.
Mohammedan continued to dominate possession and nearly capitalised on another quick transition in the 12th minute, only for Indian Army goalkeeper and captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri to race off his line and deny Lalremsanga with an excellent piece of anticipation.
The Army side gradually settled into the contest and created their first meaningful openings through Christopher Kamei. The midfielder floated a dangerous ball into the penalty area that forced Juwel Ahmed Mazumder into conceding a corner before testing goalkeeper Shubhadip Pandit with a fierce long-range effort.
The Services side continued to grow into the game, with Christopher Kamei orchestrating attacks from midfield. A well-worked move involving Shubham Rana and Shafeel P.P. created another opening in the 23rd minute, but Kamei failed to keep his effort on target after a clever cutback.
NEROCA down nine men Raengdai
In another match, NEROCA FC came from behind to beat nine-man FC Raengdai 3-1 and end their group-stage campaign on a winning note at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Wednesday. FC Raengdai took the lead in the 19th minute through Jonah Kamei, but NEROCA restored parity eight minutes later after Thoudam Nani Singh turned the ball into his own net. Raengdai were reduced to nine men in the second half after P.M. Rakeveiche and Soraisham Surjakanta Singh were shown red cards within four minutes of each other, forcing the side from Noney to play the final 30 minutes with nine players.
NEROCA took the lead in the 89th minute when substitute Chabungbam Linky Meitei headed home to put his side ahead. Yumnam Renedy Meitei then added a third in stoppage time to complete the comeback. The victory saw NEROCA finish their Group D campaign with four points from three matches, while FC Raengdai, who had already secured their place in the quarter-finals, finished with six points from their three matches.
RESULTS
Indian Army FT 2 (P. Christopher Kamei 59'; Shafeel P.P. 90+1') Mohammedan SC 1 (Lalthankima 34')
NEROCA FC 3 (Thoudam Nani Singh 27’ (og), Chabungbam Linky Meitei 89’, Yumnam Renedy Meitei 90’+4) FC Raengdai 1 (Jonah Kamei 19’)
SOURCE: Durand Cup