Bhullar backs Indian golfers for strong Asiad show

CHENNAI: The smile on Gaganjeet Bhullar’s face grew wider when he had to recall what happened at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha. He along with Anirban Lahiri, Joseph Chakola, and Chiragh Kumar won silver in the men’s team event. “It’s been almost 20 years but in some of the social gatherings, I am still remembered for that silver medal," he said on the sidelines of an event by Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) franchise Vimtra Chennai Lions here on Friday.

As golfers look to prepare for a tough Asian Games, Olympian and 11-time Asian tour champion Bhullar offered his advice for the young troupe set to travel to Japan next month. Golf at the Asian Games will feature both individual and team events. It will take place from September 30 to October 3.

Bhullar said that the Asian Games is important for the likes of Yuvraj Sandhu and Sapthak Talwar, who have done well in India. Sandhu’s best performance of the year came at the DP World PGTI Open, where he finished sixth, Talwar’s best performance was the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship in March at Ahmedabad and securing joint-second finish at DP World PGTI. Talwar was the top Indian competitor.

However, the 38-year-old Olympian believes that time for them to perform well outside India has come.