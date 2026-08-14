Rodrigues out of Asia Cup and Asiad due to hamstring injury

CHENNAI: India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and Asian Games due to an injury she sustained earlier this month. According to a BCCI statement, the 25-year-old has been assessed by the medical staff with a high-grade tear.

Rodrigues had sustained the injury while featuring in The Hundred tournament in England. In her absence, the women's selection committee has picked Pratika Rawal. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.

"Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear," the Board said.

"Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan."

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India's updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.