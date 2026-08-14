Shubham Jaglan fires final-round 64 to bag maiden title

Kolkata: Shubham Jaglan produced a superb final-round six-under 64 to claim his maiden professional title by two shots at the second edition of the Rs 1 crore Coal India Open at Tollygunge Club here on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Panipat, Haryana, carded rounds of 67, 65 and 64 to finish the weather-shortened tournament at 14-under 196. Jaglan, who is attached to DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, earned the winner's cheque of Rs 15 lakh and climbed 12 places from 26th to 14th on the DP World PGTI Rankings. His season's earnings rose to Rs 26,99,875.

"It feels pretty awesome," said Jaglan. "The first win is very special. I was nervous over the last few holes, so I'm proud of the way I finished." The tournament was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain disrupted the second round. The fourth round was cancelled, with Friday's third round serving as the final round and being played with a shotgun start.

Jaglan began the final round from the second hole, tied fifth and four shots behind overnight leader Jamal Hossain. His challenge suffered an early setback when he bogeyed his opening hole, but he responded calmly and set the tone for the rest of the day.

"I made a poor swing with my first shot, but I didn't get upset," he said. "I knew I had to shoot a low score after starting four behind, so I kept my cool." Jaglan quickly recovered and moved into contention during a decisive stretch. A birdie on the difficult sixth was followed by an eagle on the par-five seventh, changing the momentum of his round.

His six-under 64, the lowest score of the final day, featured an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. It erased his four-shot deficit and took him clear of the field.

Jamal Hossain (65-63-70), a previous winner at Tollygunge Club, began the day with a two-shot advantage. He mixed four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 70 to finish runner-up at 12-under 198. Delhi's Shaurya Bhattacharya (64-70-66) and Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (66-65-69) shared third place at 10-under 200.