World Surf League: Indians bow out, Japan dominate

CHENNAI: Japan surfers continued their dominance in the men's QS 2000 quarterfinals, with all four heat winners representing the island nation on the Day 3 of the World Surf League Shore Temple Classic QS 2000 and Pro Junior, held at Mahabalipuram Beach.

Shohei Kato delivered the standout performance of the round, posting 14.50 to win by a commanding 3.50 points over compatriot Raiha Onou. Tenshi Iwami was equally impressive with 14.17, winning his heat by 7.67 points, while Ikko Watanabe also advanced with an effort of 13.16. Sentaro Sakai completed the Japanese sweep with 12.17, defeating Korea's Kanoa Hee-Jae.

In the women's QS 2000 semifinals, Mirai Ikeda once again underlined her dominance, producing 13.67 to defeat Hinata Shimizu by 5.67 points and secure her place in the final. Thailand's Isabel Higgs also advanced after a tight battle against Japan's Hinano Shimizu, winning by just 0.61 points with an 11.04 heat score.

The men's pro junior quarterfinals delivered further high-quality action, with Japan dominating the progression. Taro Takai posted the highest score of the round with an impressive 14.24, winning by 1.24 points, while Raimu Yamamoto advanced with 11.53. Taro Matsuno narrowly won his heat with 12.66, edging Yuma Nagasawa by just 0.16 points. Sentaro Sakai completed the Japanese heat winners with 9.66.

India's surfers put up determined performances against some of Asia's strongest international talent, gaining valuable experience. In the men's pro junior quarterfinals, Sheik Davudh scored 1.53 while Kishore Kumar posted 9.34 in their respective heats.