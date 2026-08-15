Buoyant East Bengal eye Durand semis berth vs Indian Army

Kolkata: East Bengal are set for the final rounds of the Durand Cup as the quarterfinals begin from Sunday. The team that has had a great run against Al Arabi in the AFC Champions League Two qualifying play-off making a comeback to win the match will face Indian Army Football Team. With wind beneath their wings, East Bengal are expected to have better show on Sunday but the touch Army men are no pushovers.

East Bengal, are one of the favourites to win the Cup after becoming the Indian Super League champions. They go into the clash high on confidence after coming back from an early goal against Al Arabi to seal their place in the AFC match with a thumping 4-1 win in the mid-week, Wednesday. The Antonio Lopez Habas' men will now look to carry that momentum into the Durand Cup knockout phase.

East Bengal finished second in Group A behind city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, losing 0-1 to the Mariners in the opening Kolkata derby before responding with emphatic wins over CISF Protectors (8-0) and South United FC (5-0).

Habas' side have shown plenty of attacking firepower, while Mohammed Rashid and Dani Ramirez offer creativity in midfield and between the lines.