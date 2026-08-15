FIH World Cup: Harmanpreet brace sets India on their way

EUROPE has been in the middle of an unrelenting Summer, with historic records being broken left, right and centre. The Netherlands has also felt that record-breaking wave of heat. On August 13, just as the teams had finished gathering for the World Cup, parts of the country had recorded daytime temperatures of over 35*c. “It was,” one of the Dutch papers had noted, “the hottest August 13 ever registered in the country.”

On Saturday, though, the Netherlands saw cooler temperatures. That pattern also extended to Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium, one of the most well-known hockey Stadiums in the world. One of the two venues for this edition of the quadrennial bash, it became a select band of grounds to have hosted the World Cup for a second time.

The heat, though, was provided by the stick of Harmanpreet Singh, whose brace of goals from penalty corners gave India a comfortable enough 3-1 win over Wales. The World No. 8, in search of just their second World Cup title and first in 51 years, when they had last medalled at the quadrennial bash, rarely put a foot wrong in their opener.

Clad in a saffron jersey, the first time that they have played with this uniform since the jersey colour row briefly threatened to swallow the sport with just weeks before the event, Harmanpreet & Co. were pretty much on the front foot from the off.