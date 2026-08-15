Heyball Worlds: Fisher, Potts retain successfully defend title

PUNE: Dominant British cueists, Kelly Fisher and Gareth Potts, came up with a brilliant display to retain their titles at the Heyball World Championships here on Saturday.

While Fisher fended off a late fightback from challenger Waratthanun Sukritthanes of Thailand in a thrilling shoot-out for the women’s crown, Potts outclassed the hitherto unbeaten Jordan Shepherd 7-4 in the men’s final.

Fisher, a cue sports legend, clinched the shootout 5-3 after a 5-5 tie in regulation time during Saturday’ race-to-6 title clash at the Rajan Khinvasara Billiards and Snooker Academy, located inside the Jairaj Sports & Convention Centre.

Fisher gifted herself an early birthday present. The British cueist, who turns 48 in ten days, was in top form from the get-go. She capitalised on Sukritthanes’ errors to run up a quick 3-0 lead and seemed to be running away with the title.