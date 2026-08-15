Heyball Worlds: Fisher, Potts retain successfully defend title

PUNE: Dominant British cueists, Kelly Fisher and Gareth Potts, came up with a brilliant display to retain their titles at the Heyball World Championships here on Saturday.
While Fisher fended off a late fightback from challenger Waratthanun Sukritthanes of Thailand in a thrilling shoot-out for the women’s crown, Potts outclassed the hitherto unbeaten Jordan Shepherd 7-4 in the men’s final.
Fisher, a cue sports legend, clinched the shootout 5-3 after a 5-5 tie in regulation time during Saturday’ race-to-6 title clash at the Rajan Khinvasara Billiards and Snooker Academy, located inside the Jairaj Sports & Convention Centre.
Fisher gifted herself an early birthday present. The British cueist, who turns 48 in ten days, was in top form from the get-go. She capitalised on Sukritthanes’ errors to run up a quick 3-0 lead and seemed to be running away with the title.
However, the Thai cueist nearly made a rack and run following a rare dry break from Fisher, but the black ball wobbled near the mouth. Nevertheless, Sukritthanes sank the black to pull one back following a poor safety shot from her rival.
However, Sukritthanes’ misfortune continued as she miscued her break in the fifth rack and later scratched (went in-off), allowing Fisher to go 4-1 up. The Thai player took the sixth rack after a bit of a cat-and-mouse game. She followed that up with a brilliant clearance in the seventh to reduce the margin.
The Thai pro was unlucky in the next rack as well, missing a pot to the bottom left-hand pocket and scratching again. Fisher took advantage of the generous offering to go 5-3 up. However, Sukritthanes fought back with another splendid clearance under pressure in the ninth rack, and then had a rack and run following another dry break from Fisher in the 10th rack.
Fisher regrouped in the shootout, potting all five of her attempts to her rival’s three to take home the winner’s cheque of $30,000.
Later, Potts, who came through the losers’ bracket following a loss to Tobias Bongers, was in a different zone altogether. Fortunately for him, Shepherd, who ousted fancied Jack Whelan in the semifinals, failed to get going in the all-important clash.
Defending champion Potts, a four-time World Pool champion, called the shots from the beginning. After being tied 3-3, he shifted gears to leave his rival -- who was coming off International Heyball Open triumph earlier this month -- gasping in his wake.
Varshaa, Rawat lose
Late on Friday, the Indian challenge ended with the defeats of Laxman Rawat and Varshaa Sanjeev. While Rawat, playing his fourth match of the day, lost 2-7 to Whelan, Varshaa gave women’s second seed Wendy Jans a fright before falling 3-6.
Results: Men: Final: Gareth Potts (GBR) bt Jordan Shepherd (GBR) 7-4.
Semis: Potts bt Anderson David (RSA) 7-5; Shepherd bt Jack Whelan (GBR) 7-2.
Quarters: Potts bt Joao Grilo (Por) 7-5; Whelan bt Jose Albero Delgado (Esp) 7-1; Shepherd bt Kin Ling Yip (HKC) 7-0; David bt Hsien Lee Po (Tpe) 7-3.
Pre-quarters: Whelan bt Laxman Rawat (Ind) 7-2
Women: Final: Kelly Fisher (GBR) bt Waratthanun Sukritthanes (Thai) 5-5 (5-3 shootout).
Semis: Fisher bt Yu-Hsuan Fan (Tpe) 6-2; Sukritthanes bt Diana Khodjaeva (Bel) 6-3.
Quarters: Fisher bt Rebecca Kenna (GBR) 6-2; Yu-Hsuan bt Mary Talbot (GBR) 6-1; Khodjaeva bt Wendy Jans (Bel) 4-4 (shootout); Sukritthanes bt Sara Rocha (Por) 4-3.
Pre-quarters: Jans bt Varshaa Sanjeev (Ind) 6-3.