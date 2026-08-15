Indian athletics team to undergo acclimatisation camp in Japan ahead of Asian Games

The Indian athletics team will undergo a short acclimatisation camp at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo after arriving in Japan ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September-October, an Athletics Federation of India official said.

In June this year, the Sports Authority of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Tsukuba to facilitate participation of Indian athletes, coaches, and sports scientists in specialised training and exchange programmes in Japan.

Tsukuba is around 80kms from Tokyo and 420km from Nagoya where the track and field events will be held from September 23 to 29.

The national team will leave for Japan after competing in the invitational Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi on September 10.

"The team will leave for Japan either on September 12 or 13 and will train at the University of Tsukuba to acclimatise to the conditions," a top Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official told PTI.