India's domestic hockey reforms drove Olympic success, Pakistan missed out: Salman Akbar

AMSTELVEEN: Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar has blamed the absence of a robust domestic hockey structure for the country's decline, saying India responded to its failure to qualify for the 2008 Olympics by investing in its grassroots and domestic ecosystem and has since reaped the rewards.

Pakistan, a four-time World Cup champion and one of hockey's most successful teams historically, has returned to the men's World Cup after an eight-year absence. The team also finished last in the Pro League last season

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Akbar, who represented Pakistan in 230 international matches and featured in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, identified the lack of regular domestic competition as the biggest reason behind the slide.

"There are many reasons, but the biggest reason is that Pakistan never tried to strengthen its domestic hockey structure. There's no platform for the players at home," said the 44-year-old, who is now settled in the Netherlands.

"Players get opportunities in international tournaments, so they remain busy there or in domestic camps. The domestic structure, which should produce talented players, is non-existent."

The two-time Olympian, who has also been working as a goalkeeping coach with Japan since 2018, said India's turnaround following its failure to qualify for the 2008 Olympics was the result of sustained investment rather than a quick fix.

India has since won Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, a gold at the 2023 Asian Games and multiple podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Champions Trophy.

"This generation is fortunate to have come of age at a time when Indian hockey had just recovered from the shock of failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"India then worked on its domestic structure. Today, they have the Hockey India League and a busy year-round schedule. The results were achieved, not in a year or two, but only until the Tokyo Olympics," he added.