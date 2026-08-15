Praggnanandhaa draws with Wesley So in first round of Sinquefield Cup

ST.LOUIS: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa remained on course for a podium finish following a draw with tournament leader Wesley So of United States in fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, which is a part of the Grand Chess tour.

The draw as black meant that Praggnanandhaa remained in the joint second spot in the 10-players-9-rounds event with 3 points out of a possible five in his bag now from five games.

This also resulted in his resurrection as one of the best player in the GCT tour as now only a massive tragedy can keep him away from attending the grand finale scheduled for later this year for the chosen four from the GCT.

With Wesley in command on 3.5 points the two big comebacks were recorded by pre-event favourite Fabiano Caruana of United States and Vincent Keymer of Germany who both won when it mattered the most with their white pieces.

Caruana won the tag in the fifth round with his fine victory over Armenian-turned American Levon Aronian while Vincent defeated the out-of-form Anish Giri in a game that the Dutchman would rather forget.

As things stand, So on 3l5 points is half point ahead of Praggnanandhaa, Keymer, Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.