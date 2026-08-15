Shore Temple Classic: Clean sweep by Japanese surfers

Mahabalipuram: The Shore Temple Classic QS 2000 and Pro Junior concluded in spectacular fashion at Mahabalipuram Beach with Japan dominating the final day and claiming all four titles across the men's and women's QS 2000 and men's and women's Pro Junior divisions.

In the women's QS 2000 final, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) was crowned champion after producing a strong 14.00 to defeat Thailand's Isabel Higgs (THA), who finished runner-up with 12.40. Ikeda held her nerve in a closely contested final, winning by 1.60 points to take the women's QS 2000 title.

The men's QS 2000 final delivered one of the closest battles of the event, with Ikko Watanabe (JPN) edging compatriot Tenshi Iwami (JPN) by just 0.33 points. Watanabe posted an outstanding 17.10, the highest final score of the event, while Iwami finished with 16.77 in a high-quality all-Japanese showdown.

The Pro Junior women's final saw Hinata Shimizu (JPN) crowned champion after recording 14.23, finishing 2.00 points ahead of fellow Japanese surfer Hinano Shimizu (JPN), who scored 12.23. Isabel Higgs (THA) finished third with 10.53, while Mirai Ikeda (JPN) placed fourth with 6.56.

In the Pro junior men's final, Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) secured the title with a winning score of 14.17, narrowly defeating compatriot Ren Okano (JPN), who finished with 13.00. Sentaro Sakai (JPN) took third place with 9.13, while Taro Takai (JPN) finished fourth with 8.07.

"Firstly, I would like to thank all the surfers for making the effort to come to Mahabalipuram, India. I also thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the Surfing Federation of India team, TNSA and all the volunteers for their tremendous support in making the Shore Temple Classic a success. We are looking forward to hosting a WSL event in the Andaman Islands in March 2027, and we are also working towards another WSL event next year. Having surfers from across Asia and the world compete here is a great opportunity for our Indian surfers to learn and step up, and I'm confident they are on the right path. Thank you once again, and I hope everyone had a great experience in Mahabalipuram. We look forward to welcoming you all back, and I wish every country the very best for the Asian Games" said Arun Vasu, President of Surfing Federation of India and Asian Surfing Federation.