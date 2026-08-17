Odisha set to host World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet

Bhubaneswar: To further its image of one of the leading sports-promoting states, Odisha is going to add another feather in its cap by hosting an international sporting event -- the landmark Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet on August 22 at Kalinga Stadium. Organized by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and under the aegis of World Athletics.

The competition represents an upgrade from the Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level meeting held at the same venue in August 2025. The one-day championship will showcase 187 elite track and field athletes representing 27 nations, including 143 top performers from 12 Asian countries. Local fans will get the opportunity to see 88 Indian athletes test their skills directly against 99 international competitors on home turf. Major international contingents include Sri Lanka with 24 athletes, South Africa with 17 athletes, and Brazil with 11 athletes.

Addressing a pre-event press conference in Bhubaneswar, Vijay Yeddula, director of sports in Odisha, stated that stepping up to a Silver-level Continental Tour event is a monumental milestone for the state, cementing Odisha as the premier state for the athletics ecosystem in India. He emphasized that to inspire young children and give families the opportunity to witness world-class sporting action firsthand, entry to Kalinga Stadium will be completely free for all spectators.

Sharing crucial details of the meet, Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of World Athletics and AFI spokesperson, expressed immense gratitude to the Odisha Government for upgrading the meet from Bronze to Silver level. The city will host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in January 2028, followed by the World Athletics Indoor Championships from March 3 to 5. The Indian athletes will get an international event at home ground before the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, scheduled from September 19 to October 4”