This is probably my last year in football, says Cristiano Ronaldo

This could probably be his last year in football. That's what Cristiano Ronadlo has revealed during an interaction with an international magazine. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that this Saudi Pro League season is likely to be the last of his professional career. The 41-year-old superstar's contract with Riyadh club Al-Nassr, signed in December 2022, expires next June, and he has told Vogue magazine that another is unlikely.

Ronaldo's comments came days after long-time rival Lionel Messi revealed that, following his father's death, he may soon retire.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo said. The Portugal forward has scored 976 career goals and recently married long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The Portugal captain did not have the best of World Cup this time and had come under criticism for his performance. But all said and done, he is still one of the fittest footballers around.

"I have my future all mapped out," he has reportedly said. "I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one."