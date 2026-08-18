Barca legend Gerard Pique forays into chess with GCL outfit

BENGALURU: Former world-cup winning Spanish defender and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique joined the FYERS American Gambits, one of the leading franchises in the Global Chess League, the team announced on Tuesday.

This is followed by Norway and Man City forward Erling Haaland's investment into Norway Chess. Pique is the second high-profile name from football to invest in chess.

Backed by a group of strategic shareholders that includes former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, the Gambits will compete in its third Global Chess League season starting from September 3 in Bengaluru with the likes of Javokhir Sindarov, Nihal Sarin and Bibisara Assaubayeva, under the leadership of GM Srinath Narayanan.

Co-owner and CEO of American Gambits Prachura PP expressed delight in Pique's investment. "Gerard understands what it takes to build a global sporting property one that combines elite competition with compelling storytelling, passionate communities and a strong connection with fans. His belief in our vision is incredibly meaningful as we look to build a franchise that can represent the future of chess."