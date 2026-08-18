Golfer Shaurya shoots 68 to lead Kolar Open

KOLAR: Shaurya Bhattacharya carded a four-under 68 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the second edition of the ₹1crore Kolar Open at the ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar near Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from Delhi, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI and currently 16th in the season rankings, made an eagle and four birdies against two bogeys to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Bhattacharya began with a par before his round came alive on the par-five second, where he chipped in for eagle. He followed that with a bunker shot to about two feet for birdie on the third and chipped to within a foot on the fourth, moving to four-under through his opening four holes.

He picked up two more shots on the back nine, making birdies on the 11th and 13th. A 15-foot conversion on the 13th helped steady his round before he finished with a sequence of pars to secure the outright lead. Shaurya’s two bogeys came on the eighth and 14th.

Gurugram’s Dhruv Sheoran, Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma and Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain were one shot behind in tied second after carding matching three-under 69s.